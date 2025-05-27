Tough Work, Tight Margins: How Cattle Branding Is Evolving in Nebraska | The New Republic
Cattle rancher taking a calf to be branded
Alyssa Schukar for The New Republic
Text and photographs by Alyssa Schukar/
Photo Essay

Tough Work, Tight Margins: How Cattle Branding Is Evolving in Nebraska

The population is shrinking, and the heifers just keep getting bigger. So the Burdick Ranch relies on neighbor volunteers and high school wrestlers to get the job done.

On the Burdick Ranch, nestled in Nebraska’s Sandhills, spring cattle branding is an annual act of community. The sheer scale of gathering, roping, vaccinating, and marking 900 calves with the family brand requires the work of roughly 60 volunteers, primarily family members and other cattle ranchers from the area. But it also requires hired help: local high school wrestlers who are paid for the rough, dirty task of toppling the calves and pinning them to the ground to be branded.

Four people hold hands around a dinner table in prayer.
Arthur, 6, the youngest of the family, leads a dinner prayer the night before the Burdicks brand and vaccinate 900 calves with the help of about 70 community members on the Burdick Ranch in Cherry County, Nebraska.

Byron Burdick, 41, who manages operations for his family’s midsize ranch, remembers a time when hiring help wasn’t necessary, before the steady departure of young people from Cherry County in pursuit of city jobs and opportunities. “When I was little, nobody paid anybody,” he recalled. Neighbors would bring their children to wrestle and hold the calves. “Now we don’t have the families.”

An off-road vehicle and ranch worker with cattle in the background.
Reese, a hired hand at the Burdick Ranch, checks cattle and refills salt and mineral supplements for the ranch’s grass-fed cattle.
A group of three prepare vaccinations for calfs
From left, Loralea Frank, Reese, and Trevor, 16, prepare vaccinations.
Two portaits of ranch hands.
Ranch hands Bayley, 14, and Caden Asencio

Branding season represents the year’s most significant expense for the Burdicks. The wages for the wrestlers, combined with the cost of the post-branding lunch, totals about $6,000—equivalent to the price of about four heifers.

Two men and a child hold down a calf in preparation for branding. A third man readies a branding iron.
From left: Zach Storjohann and Kyle, 5, hold down a calf during branding.

Over the eight decades the Burdicks have worked this land, their Black Angus herd has steadily grown in number and physical size, a result of modern equipment and evolving agricultural practices. Yet profit margins remain slim. “We’re not going broke by any means, but we’re not getting rich. You have to love the lifestyle to continue doing it,” Burdick said.

Branding irons are heated up.
Branding irons are heated up.
A branding pen
The branding pen
A group of calfs
Photo of a boy on horseback.
Pistol, 12, a volunteer

Burdick says he has seen increasing consumer demand for American-raised, grass-fed beef. And he hopes the Trump administration’s tariffs will mean consumers will be less likely to buy imported meat at the grocery store.

A close up photo of a calf being branded.
Photo of a ranch hand holding down a calf for branding.
Miles Stoner holds down a calf for branding.

In the coming weeks and months, the Burdick family will load their horses into trailers and drive down gravel roads to the ranches of those same neighbors who offered their help. They will gather eight more times over the course of a year to rope and brand the calves of their peers, who are also, in a sense, their competitors.

Three cattle workers take a break for lunch.
A lunch is provided to the community.
Alyssa Schukar

Alyssa Schukar is a Washington, D.C.-based visual storyteller, writer, and educator. She’s a native of Nebraska.

