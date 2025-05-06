Transcript: Trump Humiliated by Karl Rove’s Brutal On-Air Poll Warning

Donald Trump (audio voiceover): The people elected me in a landslide with every single ... We won every swing state. We won everything there is to win by big numbers. Not only swing state, we won the popular vote by millions of votes. They elected me. This was a number-one issue. And now we have judges that are radicalized and they’re crazy. Because they want us to have ... If you believe this, they want us to have a trial for every person that came in illegally into our country. So they come into our country illegally and then we’re supposed to take weeks, I guess, and months to have a trial on every criminal that we have, murderers all over the country? I don’t think the Supreme Court will stand for that, and I can’t believe it. Because you know what? If they do, we’re not going to have a country.

Sargent: Now this is nonsense. Trump and Republicans won’t spend more to beef up immigration courts, which would process migrants faster. But that aside, Lakshya, Trump and Stephen Miller are getting more vocal about their real position, which is to end due process entirely for large numbers of migrants. This is a warning to the high court—that they’ll face backlash if they don’t side with Trump on ending due process. They seem to think this is a winner for them. I think it’s not. What are your thoughts, Lakshya?

Jain: It’s funny that Trump is choosing this, of all the issues, because if you had to pick an issue on which the Democratic Party is just not trusted at all by the American public, it would be immigration. That is an issue where Democrats are far and away way less trusted historically and recently than the Republican Party. Yet this is the one particular case where if you have to fight about immigration as a Democrat, this is probably the case to do it because the specifics of it are really bad for Trump. And it’s not due to anything about Abrego Garcia as a person. It has to do with the fact that a lot of American voters just believe that the Trump administration is overstepping their constitutional authority here, even as they may give him the benefit of the doubt slightly on immigration. This is one case where even that approach gets pushed and they’re like, Hold on. No, this is a little bit too far for us.