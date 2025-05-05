Trump’s Promise to Pay Undocumented Immigrants to Leave Is a Trap
As with every “deal” the president offers, there’s a huge catch.
Donald Trump’s administration is trying to trick immigrants into self-deporting by offering them $1,000—but it’s just another scam.
The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that any undocumented immigrant who uses the CBP Home app to self-deport would “receive a stipend of $1,000 dollars, paid after their return to their home country has been confirmed through the app.”
DHS attempted to paint self-deportation as a “dignified” way to avoid being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and claimed that it “may help preserve the option for an illegal alien to re-enter the United States legally in the future.”
But Aaron Reichlin-Melchick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, wasn’t the least bit convinced by the government’s claim that those who self-deport would ever be welcomed back to the U.S.
He wrote in a post on X Monday that the government’s offer was an “outright LIE that will trap people into WORSE outcomes for them than if they stayed and fought a case in immigration court.” Having a deportation order would make it harder to return, and the DHS’s offer would “sabotage” immigration cases, he added.
Reichlin-Melchick also wrote that there was reason to doubt that DHS even had the authority to offer financial assistance to immigrants who chose to self-deport. “No law directly authorizes DHS to pay plane tickets and offer reimbursements to people leaving the country,” he noted.
The only legal authority that allowed for the government to deport immigrants “desirous of being so removed” also included a “near-total ban on reentry,” Reichlin-Melchick wrote in another post.
“Any alien so removed shall be ineligible to apply for or receive a visa or other documentation for readmission, or to apply for admission to the United States except with the prior approval of the Attorney General,” states U.S. Code Title 8 Section 1260.
In recent weeks, in an effort to encourage self-deportation, DHS has sent notices telling undocumented immigrants that their parole status has been revoked—but reporters discovered that some of these emails wound up in the inboxes of immigration attorneys, forcing DHS to acknowledge its sloppy mistake.