Please Stop Trying to Get Kash Patel Fired

That conspiratorial mindset led senators to question whether Patel was an appropriate choice to lead such an important agency. Patel said under oath during his confirmation hearing that their worries were mislaid. “I have no interest, no desire and will not, if confirmed, go backwards,” Patel told the Senate Judiciary Committee. “There will be no politicization at the FBI. There will be no retributive actions taken by any FBI [agents], should I be confirmed as the FBI director.”

That hasn’t quite turned out to be true. Since taking over the bureau in February, Patel has suspended a FBI analyst who worked on two Trump-related investigations that the new director had questioned and reassigned two agents who took a knee during racial-justice protests in 2020. He has also sought to restructure the FBI in general by proposing transfers of many of its D.C. agents to the bureau’s branch offices and regional headquarters. While such transfers may be a subtle way to reduce the agency’s overall headcount, they also reflect a decentralization of the FBI that Patel seems to favor.

At the same time, there are also signs that Patel is more interested in recreation than retribution. For one thing, he reportedly declined to move to the D.C. area full-time and instead largely works from home at his Las Vegas residence, which is reportedly owned by a GOP megadonor. That decision puts him in sharp contrast with the rest of the federal workforce, which has been ordered by the Trump administration to return to physical offices as quickly as possible after the post-pandemic shift. Unlike most federal workers, it also brings significant logistical challenges since FBI directors routinely work with sensitive and classified material.