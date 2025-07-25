The Epstein Files Can’t Save the Democrats

Trump is mentioned repeatedly in the Epstein files (Bondi warned Trump about that in May), though not in any seriously compromising way, apparently. That’s no surprise. Clinton is surely mentioned, too—again, not likely in any terribly compromising way. Trump’s presence helps explain why Bondi decided not to release the Epstein files, even though she knew sitting on them would incur MAGA’s wrath. Congressional Democrats are right to demand that Bondi release them, and to try to force House votes on the matter, because it makes congressional Republicans look stupid, most especially Mike Johnson. Johnson initially called on Bondi to “put everything out there and let the people decide,” but later he sent the House into early recess to avoid a vote about it.

But the benefit of these political theatrics is limited by the apparent reality that full release of the files would be irresponsible. That’s because (according to an FBI memo) the files “include a large volume of images of Epstein, images and videos of victims who are either minors or appear to be minors, and over ten thousand downloaded videos and images of illegal child sex abuse material and other pornography.” The files also include “victim names and likenesses, physical descriptions, places of birth, associates, and employment history.” It’s in nobody’s interest to release such material, and it’s hard to imagine the government ever will.

The Democrats recognize this problem, and they’re signed onto excluding such material from public release. But conspiracists won’t be appeased by partial release, and at some point MAGA crackpots will blame both Democrats and Republicans for suppressing evidence. Also, although Trump’s reputation might be tarnished somewhat by the release of any additional proof that he socialized frequently with Epstein, so might Clinton’s. Would the MAGA cult even notice that Trump’s name is mentioned? Its reaction to The Wall Street Journal’s scoop that Trump wrote a vaguely naughty letter to celebrate Epstein’s 50th birthday suggests not. MAGA made it an occasion to rally around Trump, because MAGA hates the press even more than it hates Epstein.