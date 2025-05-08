Trump Erupts as GOPers Quietly Ice His US Attorney Pick, Enraging MAGA

President Donald Trump erupted on Truth Social this week when it became clear that MAGA loyalist and insurrectionist Ed Martin’s nomination for U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., may not have the Senate votes to survive. Trump went all-caps, urging GOP Senators to back Martin, and he even called them privately to demand their support. But then GOP Senator Thom Tillis announced his opposition, leading even staunch Trump loyalists to concede the nomination is in trouble. MAGA personalities lashed out in response, vowing revenge on Tillis. Yet lost in this saga has been the basic reason we don’t want a MAGA-brained January Sixer in such a crucial law enforcement role in the first place. We talked to former prosecutor Kristy Parker, counsel at Protect Democracy. She explains why this position is so critical to the legal order, why Martin has no business in it, and why she has cautious optimism that Trump’s assault on the rule of law might ultimately get repelled. Listen to this episode here.