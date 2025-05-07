MAGA Launches War on Republican Senator Blocking Trump Nominee
MAGA is beyond pissed at Thom Tillis for opposing Ed Martin’s nomination.
The MAGAsphere is reeling as Republican Senator Thom Tillis seems likely to tank Trump’s nominee for D.C. attorney due to his legal and political support for January 6 insurrectionists.
Tillis came out against Ed Martin—who has been described as a “far-right election denier” and a “conspiracy theorist”—on Tuesday.
“Mr. Martin did a good job of explaining the one area that I think he’s probably right, that there were some people that were over-prosecuted, but there were some [200 to 300 of them] that should have never gotten a pardon,” Tillis told reporters Tuesday, referring to the Capitol riot insurrectionists. “I have no tolerance for anybody who entered the building on January 6.”
This has led to widespread anger among Trump supporters, particularly those on the farthest right.
“I was sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison—not for violence on J6, but for standing my ground and refusing to bow to a rigged political prosecution,” wrote Jon Strand, an insurrectionist who said he was “with the first dozen patriots” to storm the Capitol building.
“Now Senator Thom Tillis is opposing Ed Martin, one of the few men who actually understands the injustice that I and hundreds of others have endured. This isn’t politics, it’s a coverup,” he continued in the video attached to his post, with dramatic music playing in the background. “If Tillis won’t support President Trump’s nominee, a man clearly dedicated to justice, then I will dedicate myself to ending Thom Tillis’s career…. Make sure Tillis knows, we see him. And we won’t forget this.”
Mike Benz, head of a conservative “free speech” group, completely dismissed January 6 as an issue on Steve Bannon’s War Room show.
“This is not just an ancient memory, it’s settled. Done. For [January 6] to be invoked as the reason to block Ed Martin suggests something much darker to me.” Benz went on to accuse Tillis of being a member of the deep state who can’t accept the “fedsurrection,” a MAGA conspiracy theory that the insurrection was a planted, false flag event.
“Get off your high horse. Quit worrying about your feelings, and vote for President Trump’s people,” Senator Tommy Tuberville said Tuesday on Newsmax. “Seventy-seven million voted for President Trump. I just don’t understand how people put themselves first and not their constituents.”
Tillis received even more flack on Truth Social.
“Thom Tillis voted for Merrick Garland but won’t vote for Trump’s picks,” one MAGA account with a large following wrote. “You wouldn’t do this unless you’re in on the D.C corruption.”
“If Thom Tillis wont vote Ed Martin out of committee then he needs to be REMOVED from the committee and replaced with someone that will vote to confirm,” wrote far-right activist Charlie Kirk on X. “Its not that tough, @LeaderJohnThune. Man up and do what needs to be done.”