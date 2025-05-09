AI Execs Are Demanding Government Support—No Questions Asked

If Altman and Smith are vague about the soaring potential of AI, they’ve been comparatively specific about how they’d like policymakers to help them. “Winning the “AI innovation race,” Smith argued on Thursday, “will require massive data centers and AI infrastructure that need federal support to expand and modernize the electrical grid on which they depend.” Last year, OpenAI spent $1.76 million lobbying the federal government, up from just $260,000 the year before. Its demands have been precise. In a 15 page comment on Trump’s second executive order on the subject of artificial intelligence, OpenAI requested that the federal government override state attempts to regulate the company or limit infrastructure development; implement export controls so as to keep their products out of China, preventing additional competition there; and loosen intellectual property protections so as to allow the company’s large language models to train on more material. It called for a National Transmission Highway Act to expand the construction of transmission lines, fiber connectivity, and gas pipelines, and asked to use the Defense Production Act to “shorten timelines for data center power infrastructure projects.” OpenAI also argued that AI developers should be granted access to massive amounts of government data. In exchange for that access, the authors of the comment wrote, “developers using this data could work with governments to unlock new insights that help it develop better public policies.”

At Thursday’s hearings, Republicans and Democrats alike appeared credulous about the virtues of AI. They certainly didn’t inquire about why the companies gathered before them seem to be so bad at making money off of it. OpenAI, for instance, lost $5 billion last year. And although Microsoft has demanded that governments roll out the red carpets for new data centers, over the last six months it’s walked back plans for two gigawatts worth of data center projects in the U.S. and Europe, thanks to an oversupply relative to its current demand forecast. Given AI developers’ allegedly urgent and expanding needs for land, electricity, and control over local governments, however, there’s been relatively little public debate about the already mounting harms being posed by these technologies: the degradation of future generations’ abilities to read, write, and think critically; the filling up our digital lives up with ugly garbage; the impairment of our capacity to form and maintain relationships with other human beings. If artificial intelligence is so important to the United States, in other words, then why does it also seem to be making so many parts of life here so shitty?