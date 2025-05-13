PODCAST

Jamie Raskin’s Harsh Takedown of Trump’s Qatar Plane Scam Draws Blood As Trump corruptly accepts a $400 million luxury jet as a gift from Qatar, Representative Jamie Raskin explains why this is an “outrageous abuse” of the Constitution—and what Democrats will do now.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Representative Jamie Raskin in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2025