MAGA Senator’s Stunning Admission: GOP Is Badly Screwing Trump Voters

The House GOP is forging ahead with its massive domestic policy bill implementing President Donald Trump's agenda, and it's becoming clear that it will seriously screw over Trump voters. But don't take our word for it. Senator Josh Hawley, a staunch ally of Trump, went on CNN and said this in strikingly direct terms. He decried the bill's massive cuts to Medicaid and confirmed that they are a betrayal of GOP and MAGA voters. We talked to Jonathan Cohn of The Bulwark, one of the best health care reporters out there. He explains why all this poses a real test for Trump and the MAGA movement. And we discuss whether the same old scam will kick in where Trump and Republicans pretend to be pro–working class while shafting their voters to pay for huge tax cuts for the rich.