Trump Rages Over Qatar Jet Fiasco as GOP Angst Worsens: “Humiliating”

As Trump seethes over criticism of his acceptance of a luxury jet from Qatar, a journalist who’s closely tracking GOP reactions explains why this is a growing problem for him—and what may come next.

President Donald Trump has been growing angry over the criticism of his decision to accept a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar. He snapped at a reporter who questioned him about it, and erupted over it on Truth Social. Now The Atlantic reports that Trump is privately telling his advisers it’s “humiliating” for a president to fly around in an outdated jet, and has even mused about keeping the gift after he leaves the White House—all of which suggests his mood about the scandal is darkening. Meanwhile, MAGA figures and even some congressional Republicans are criticizing Trump over it. We talked to Atlantic staff writer Russell Berman, who co-wrote that report, about why this story could prove more serious and consequential than it first appeared, why it will be hard for the GOP to brush it off, and what all this says about Trump’s contempt for public service. Listen to this episode here.

