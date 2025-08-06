GOP Lawmaker Changes Child Rape Law to Help Relative Facing Charges
State Senator J. Stuart Adams had a relative charged with raping a 13-year-old—so he helped rewrite the state’s consent laws.
Republican Utah state Senate President J. Stuart Adams used his power to change local consent law to help a family member facing charges for raping a 13-year-old girl.
Adams’s family member, an 18-year-old high school student, was arrested and looking at four first-degree felonies. Then Adams stepped in.
Before Adams, 18-year-olds who had sex with 13-year-olds in Utah were treated like the adults they legally were and could face first-degree felony charges of child rape. In Utah, anyone under the age of 14 cannot legally consent. Adams successfully changed the law to allow 18-year-olds charged with child rape to be essentially tried as minors if they were enrolled in high school at the time of their crime. Adams’s family member was in high school, and since the law was also made retroactive, the 18-year-old-went from facing years in prison to accepting a plea deal for reduced charges and no jail time beyond the week he already served after his initial arrest.
While Adams swears his family member’s charges had nothing to do with his pushing of the rule change, the prosecution, defense, and judge alike all acknowledged that it played a major role in changing the charges.
The victim’s family was devastated. “It was out of nowhere,” the middle schooler’s mother told The Salt Lake Tribune. “I felt like I was punched in the gut.”
“I feel like a law is the law, regardless of who you are, but that wasn’t what was going on here,” she continued. “I feel like [Adams’s relative] just got special treatment … and nobody was going to say anything about it.”