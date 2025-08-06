Trump’s DHS Finds an Unhinged New Way to Increase ICE Numbers
Two birds, one stone: Donald Trump has found a way to shutter FEMA and bulk up ICE.
A number of FEMA employees were told via email Tuesday night that they would be reassigned to ICE.
Sources familiar with the matter say that those who received the email were probationary employees who had been on administrative leave for months after the Trump administration attempted to fire them, according to The American Prospect.
The email told FEMA employees that they would be reassigned to ICE “due to the mission requirements of the Department [of Homeland Security].” The DHS houses both ICE and FEMA.
The kicker: If the workers don’t accept the new position, they could be fired.
Showering ICE with resources has become a central feature of the Trump administration’s mass-deportation campaign. Congress has just awarded $170 billion toward immigration enforcement, with ICE getting an unprecedented $75 billion of that sum. Meanwhile, ICE agents are complaining about the unrealistic quotas placed on them by deputy White House chief of staff Stephen Miller and wondering why they’re spending so much time “arresting gardeners.”
And FEMA, which provides crucial services to Americans experiencing natural disasters, is already in dire straits: While Texans were overwhelmed by flooding, the agency didn’t answer two-thirds of calls to its disaster assistance line, reported The New York Times. As climate catastrophes become more and more common, the president wants to eliminate the agency meant to respond to them altogether.
The priorities of the Trump administration have never been clearer: Remove immigrants at all costs, disasters be damned.