The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent
PODCAST

Trump Unravels in Crazed Rants to Media as Poll Reveals Fresh Weakness

As Trump’s latest presser goes awry in multiple ways, a careful observer of public opinion on Trump argues that the anti-MAGA majority is finally reconstituting itself—and explains how Trump himself made it happen.

Donald Trump is staring into the upper left corner, wearing a dark suit and blue tie, with a microphone positioned to the left of his mouth.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump’s presser on Wednesday flew off the rails. He raged at a reporter for questioning his acceptance of a luxury jet from Qatar, then kept on ranting about it. He snapped when asked why he’s resettling white Afrikaners but no other refugees. And he tried to humiliate the South African president by rambling about printouts his aides gave him about the deaths of white South Africans, but couldn’t defend his lie of a “white genocide” unfolding there. The corruption and the white nationalismTrump openly promised both during the campaign, and he’s now doing them. Yet on the latter, a new Marquette poll finds wide public disapproval of Trump’s deportations of longtime residents, and shows independents tiling strongly against him on immigration, revealing fresh weakness on this issue. We talked to veteran labor strategist Michael Podhorzer, author of a new piece on his Substack arguing that the anti-MAGA majority that didn’t show up in 2024 is now visibly reconstituting itself in polls. He explains that Trump’s unhinged presser helps show how Trump himself is making that happen. Listen to this episode here.

