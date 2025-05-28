Humiliated Trump’s Anger at Putin Grows as GOPers Start Breaking Ranks

In a series of public remarks, President Trump has lashed out at Vladimir Putin for keeping up his attacks on Ukraine in defiance of Trump’s stated desire for peace. Trump has called Putin “crazy,” has admitted he has no idea what Putin is thinking, and has even tweeted that Putin is “playing with fire!” Trump is plainly feeling embarrassed by Putin—who has only escalated his attacks amid Trump’s peacekeeping efforts—and his humiliation shines through in his recent eruptions, given his campaign vow to end the war quickly due to his toughness and better relations with the Russian leader. Meanwhile, Republicans are now beginning to demand tougher sanctions on Putin, which would constitute another break with Trump—and a tacit admission that his efforts are failing. We talked to Cathy Young, a staff writer at The Bulwark who regularly analyzes Trump-Putin dynamics. She explains what Trump doesn’t understand about Putin, how this leaves Trump badly unsuited for this moment, and why the long-term prospects for the war are pretty grim. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.