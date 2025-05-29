The Republican Plot to Let People Die of Heatstroke

Case in point is the relatively low-profile Low Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP. Created by Congress in 1981 as a means to help people afford the costs of heating and cooling their homes, it currently helps some 6.2 million people pay their bills. In early April, the Trump administration fired the program’s entire staff of fewer than 30 people, whose jobs were housed within Robert F. Kennedy’s Department of Health and Human Services. Congress allocated $4.1 billion to LIHEAP this fiscal year, about 90 percent of which had already been distributed to states by the time the administration decided to purge its staff. That leaves $378 million left to be given out, and no one left to do it. The White House’s 2026 discretionary budget proposes eliminating LIHEAP altogether.

LIHEAP’s budget isn’t a massive line item for the federal government, but it could be the difference between life and death for those who depend on it to keep their homes from turning into ovens. Roughly two million households across the Northeast rely on the program. In some of those states, more than 50 percent of LIHEAP users are over the age of 60—populations that are especially vulnerable to extreme heat. One Virginia-wide study found that zip codes with higher percentages of residents 65 and older were associated with a 23 percent higher risk of heat-related emergency room visits and hospital admissions in high temperatures.

Keeping homes cooler can prevent those outcomes, but doing so is unaffordable for many. Roughly 17 percent of U.S. residents spend at least a tenth of their annual income on energy. One in four people here report keeping their homes at unsafe temperatures in order to save money. In Arizona’s Maricopa County last year, for instance, 138 people died indoors of heat-related causes; 18 percent of those deaths occurred in homes where the air conditioning either wasn’t turned on or wasn’t working properly. Pennsylvania has canceled an LIHEAP program that provides free air conditioning units and fans to qualifying households. While those cuts are due to leftover American Rescue Act funds drying up, the end of federal LIHEAP funding could put additional lifesaving programs at risk. There are several steps that cities, states, and utilities could take to mitigate the damage of eliminating LIHEAP. But pressure on state and municipal budgets posed by impending Medicaid cuts, for instance, will make that more difficult.