Karoline Leavitt Accidentally Blows Up Trump’s Supposed Ukraine Win

Donald Trump has claimed he is arranging a bilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters in the White House briefing room
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was forced Tuesday to walk back Donald Trump’s claim that he had gotten Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Delivering a readout at a White House press briefing, Leavitt claimed that Putin had “agreed to begin the next phase of the peace process, a meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskiy” during a phone call with Trump the day before. Trump had made similar claims himself on Monday.

But when one reporter pointed out that Moscow hadn’t voiced any such commitment, Leavitt was left to explain that the Trump administration was still working to secure the second summit.

“The Kremlin seemed to indicate that Putin did not firmly agree to a bilateral. Did he agree to have a sit-down with just Zelenskiy on the phone yesterday?” asked a reporter.

“I can assure you that the U.S. government and the Trump administration is working with both Russia and Ukraine to make that bilateral happen as we speak,” Leavitt replied, before quickly moving on.

The Kremlin was quick to dump cold water on Trump’s meager wins from his meeting with European leaders this week. Following Putin and Trump’s purportedly productive conversation, Moscow released a statement claiming that the leaders had merely discussed “the idea of raising the level of Russian and Ukrainian representation in the negotiations,” and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also refused to commit to a meeting.

Trump said Monday that he “sort of” set up a meeting between the two leaders but added that ultimately, “they’re the ones that have to call the shots.” Still, the president hopes that a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy would be followed by a trilateral meeting, this time including himself.

Robert McCoy/
/

Trump’s DOJ Had Shocking Role in New Jersey Mayor’s Arrest

The directive reportedly came from the deputy attorney general.

Ras Baraka, Mayor of Newark, exits the courthouse on May 15, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

New court records indicate that the high-profile arrest of Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Ras Baraka at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in May was a top-down directive from the Trump administration.

President Trump’s Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche reportedly
ordered the arrest personally.

Baraka was arrested on May 9, as he and other New Jersey lawmakers, including Representative LaMonica McIver, attempted to conduct oversight at an ICE facility. Baraka and company received mixed messages from the agents there: The mayor was reportedly invited onto the property, left when he was requested to do so, but was nonetheless arrested, in a chaotic event, for trespassing.

McIver is fighting assault charges related to the incident, which she claims are politically motivated. The Newark mayor’s case, on the other hand, was dismissed in May.

But a question remained: Had the order for Baraka’s arrest come down from on high? The answer—apparently, yes—came in a filing by McIver’s defense team, citing “video evidence” produced by the government in discovery, which was first reported by Politico Tuesday.

At 2:37 p.m. on the day of the incident, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent at the facility reportedly took a phone call, “then immediately announced that Mayor Baraka, and anyone who was not a Member of Congress, must leave or be arrested.” The agent told the mayor to leave, and he complied.

The lawmakers eventually came to believe they would, in fact, be permitted to conduct oversight. But minutes later, the HSI agent had another phone call, in which he told his interlocutor: “I am arresting the mayor.… Even though he stepped out, I am going to put him in cuffs.”

Turning to his fellow federal officers, the agent declared, “We are arresting the mayor right now, per the deputy attorney general of the United States. Anyone that gets in our way, I need you guys to give me a perimeter so I can cuff him.”

This revelation about Baraka’s arrest—which the federal judge who dismissed the case described as a “worrying misstep”—comes amid heightened concerns about the president weaponizing federal agents, including from ICE, against his political opponents.

Read more about the Trump administration and the DOJ:
Trump’s DOJ Seems Awfully Nervous About the Tariff Lawsuits
Edith Olmsted/
/

“Law and Order” President Trump Just Kicked a Cop Out of the U.S.

A police officer in Maine has chosen to leave the country as a result of Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

People ride bicycles on a street in Old Orchard Beach, Maine
Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images
Old Orchard Beach, Maine

The Department of Homeland Security blamed local officials in Maine for using the department’s federal database to determine the employment eligibility of a police officer who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last month, according to NBC News.  

ICE arrested Old Orchard Beach Police Department reserve Officer Jon Luke Evans late last month, shocking local law enforcement officials who had been told by the federal government that their colleague was permitted to work in the United States. ICE told the Associated Press Monday that Evans, who is originally from Jamaica, would be given the opportunity to voluntarily leave the country immediately. 

Evans has agreed to leave the United States.

As Donald Trump ramps up his purported crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital (and elsewhere), the removal of a law enforcement officer strikes a particularly ironic note—but Evans’s removal hits on yet another crucial issue. 

Old Orchard Beach had previously confirmed Evans’s immigration status by using E-Verify, DHS’s online system for employers to quickly certify whether a potential employee can legally work legally in the U.S. based on records at the Social Security Administration and DHS. 

But apparently that’s not good enough for the Trump administration. Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin accused Old Orchard Beach of “reckless reliance” on her own department’s program, according to NBC News. Critics of the program had said that it’s easy to fool the E-Verify system with fake I-9 documents and stolen IDs. 

But employers have few alternatives to E-Verify. Nine states have even implemented laws requiring private-sector employers to use the fast and free program. Some opponents to the program have said that stricter enforcement could lead to discrimination and worker shortages. 

In the wake of Trump’s sweeping deportation scheme, employers who use E-Verify have not been spared from immigration raids. In June, a food-packaging company in Omaha saw more than half of its workforce arrested, though the employer said he’d used E-Verify to check the work status of all of his employees. 

DHS recently added a new tool to notify employers when someone’s employment authorization is revoked and must be reverified. If employees cannot provide new evidence of valid employment authorization, they will be terminated immediately. 

Read more about Trump's crime-stopping efforts:
Trump’s D.C. Takeover Targets the Real Criminals: Delivery Drivers
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump’s D.C. Takeover Targets the Real Criminals: Delivery Drivers

Several residents report seeing Uber and delivery drivers detained.

Federal troops stand outside a building in Washington, D.C.
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

The Trump administration has been snatching delivery drivers off the street mid-order as part of its sweeping federal effort to make Washington, D.C. “safer,” as multiple residents have reported.

“Yesterday, my UberEats driver got arrested by ICE while he was delivering my food. I walked downstairs to pick it up and I noticed his location hadn’t changed in two or three minutes, and it was like two or three blocks away from my house,” said D.C. resident Tyler DeSue in a TikTok he posted on Sunday that went viral. “I stepped into the streets and I saw police lights … he was being questioned by eight or nine ICE officers.”

The officers claimed that they had pulled over the delivery driver—whose name is “Sidi” on the app—because his moped plates didn’t show up in their index, before conceding that there wasn’t a single issue with the vehicle. The driver’s first language was Arabic, and when they asked how he arrived in the United States, he struggled, and the ICE officers arrested him.

“He doesn’t understand what you’re saying bro, just use Google Translate on your phone, it takes two seconds,” DeSue can be heard saying on video as two officers confront the clearly distressed driver. Then they cuff and arrest him.

This is just one of many recent anecdotes, as residents who were told that the city would be cracking down on “violent crime” report they have observed several people being detained with no probable cause.

D.C. residents are reporting that they’re seeing fewer delivery drivers out and about, and Trump’s crackdown is also having a larger impact. The popular Irving Street corridor in D.C.’s Columbia Heights neighborhood, usually bustling with vendors and drivers, is now quiet. And restaurants across the city saw a 25 percent drop in reservations in the days immediately after Trump federalized the city’s police forces and deployed the FBI, DEA, HSI, ATF, and the National Guard—even as the president claimed business was booming.

“People who haven’t gone out to dinner in Washington D.C. in two years are going out to dinner,” he said on Monday. That was an outright lie.

This federal takeover was supposed to make residents feel safe. However, for many, it’s had the reverse effect.

“What I am seeing, personally, is widespread fear amongst community members,” Atenas Estrada, deputy program director for the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights told NBC Washington. “People [are], you know, making decisions or avoiding places that they perhaps would not otherwise avoid or leave.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

D.C. Residents Tear Into Federal Officers as GOP States Send Even More

Six Republican governors are deploying their states’ National Guard members to Washington, D.C.

Federal officers stand on a street corner in Washington, D.C.
Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

Washington residents are irate over the capital city’s federal occupation.

Federal officers conducting an arrest outside a Trader Joe’s in the city’s Union Market neighborhood Monday evening were met with jeers and chants from a crowd. Protesters were furious at the federalized police presence.

“You’re not even from here. Piss off, every last one of you,” yelled one woman.

“Get the fuck off the streets, you’re not here for us,” shouted another.

“Fascists, go home!” a man cried out.

Donald Trump deployed 800 National Guard members to Washington and federalized the capital’s police department last week to combat what he described as a crime-riddled hellscape. To justify the government infringement, the president pointed to rising crime rates, immigrant populations, and homelessness—though the figures he used were from 2023, before violent crime plummeted across the country. In 2024, crime in the nation’s capital was down 35 percent, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Trump has since turned to his red-state allies to bolster the occupation. So far, six Republican-led states—Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, West Virginia, South Carolina, and Ohio—have sent hundreds more National Guard members to Washington. Their contributions will result in at least 1,100 more militarized officers descending on the city’s streets.

But the directive does have an expiration date: Trump has less than 30 days before his occupation of the Metropolitan Police requires congressional approval by way of a new law.

His time constraints on leveraging the D.C. National Guard are a bit more complicated. Trump’s repeated use of the National Guard brushes up against the Posse Comitatus Act, a federal law dating back to 1878 that forbids the government from using the military for law enforcement purposes. The trial challenging the legality of his decision to deploy the National Guard in June against Los Angeles protesters kicked off last week in a California courtroom.

Robert McCoy/
/

In Wake of Trump Tariffs, John Deere Announces Mass Layoffs

More than 200 workers will be affected.

Two men stand near a John Deere tractor at the World Ag Expo in February.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

John Deere has been hit hard by President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The farm equipment manufacturer and industry bellwether just announced mass layoffs affecting more than 200 workers at three Midwestern plants.

The company is set to fire 115 employees at a facility in East Moline, Illinois, later this month, according to the Des Moines Register. Next month, 52 workers at a facility in Moline, Illinois, and 71 employees at a facility in Waterloo, Iowa, will also reportedly be terminated.

“As stated on our most recent earnings call, the struggling ag economy continues to impact orders for John Deere equipment,” said the company in a statement, per Illinois Public Media. “This is a challenging time for many farmers, growers and producers, and directly impacts our business in the near term.”

In that same earnings call, John Deere attributed a slowdown in Q3 sales to customer cautiousness amid Trump’s freewheeling tariff policy.

“If you have customers that are concerned about what their end markets are going to look like in a tariff environment, they’re waiting to see the outcomes of what these trade deals look like,” said John Deere executive Cory Reed.

“The primary drivers for the change from last quarter are increased tariff rates on Europe, India, and steel and aluminum,” said Josh Beal, the company’s director of investor relations.

Estimating that tariffs have already cost the company $300 million this year, Beal forecast a full-year tariff impact of nearly $600 million.

The news comes as evidence increasingly accumulates that ordinary Americans are shouldering the costs of the administration’s trade policy.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Texas Dems Resort to Wild Measure to Protest Fascist Surveillance

They’ve been given state trooper escorts.

Texas Rep. Nicole Collier is joined by Democratic members of the Texas House and Senate during a news conference.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Texas Representative Nicole Collier

Texas is treating Democratic representatives like convicted felons for trying to stop the GOP’s illegal gerrymandering efforts.

Republican House Speaker Dustin Burrows is forcing every Democrat to stay with a state trooper at all times if they want to exit the House chamber, in response to their leaving Texas to protest Governor Greg Abbott’s redistricting efforts. The state legislature is set to return on Wednesday, but it’s unclear just how long Democrats will be followed home by law enforcement.

“The speaker announced, once quorum was restored, that the call of the House would remain, and any member that was out because of the quorum break would be required to sign a permission slip agreeing to be under the authority of [the Texas Department of Public Safety] in order to leave the Capitol. I refused,” Democratic Representative Nicole Collier told NPR’s Texas branch. “I refused to sign the permission slip to be able to leave the Capitol. I disagree with that authoritarian tactic that they have taken.”

Over 50 state Democrats left Texas two weeks ago in response to the Republican Party’s attempt to reshape voting districts to favor Republicans to gain more House seats in the 2026 midterms elections.

This is a blatantly unethical power grab, and the Texas GOP knows it, which is why it’s trying to hold Democrats hostage unless they have a police officer by their side. If this was happening in any other country, words like “authoritarian” or “draconian” would likely be used. Yet Texas Democrats are being forced to capitulate, scared to even leave the House floor to sleep in their homes.

Collier, meanwhile, has at least temporarily accepted her fate.

“I will have to stay here; I hadn’t really given [it] much thought. What matters to me is making sure I resist, and fight back, and push back. I’m sure I’ll fall asleep eventually, whether that’s in my chair or on the floor,” Collier continued, referring to her forced detainment in the House chamber.

Texas Democrats have already been threatened with arrest and expulsion. This State Trooper watch is yet another aggressive escalation by a state government that has cast basic democracy aside.

“This was my night, bonnet and all, in the #txlege,” Collier posted this morning, accompanied by a picture of her asleep in her House Chamber chair.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Stunning Audio Reveals Andrew Cuomo Counting on Trump to Help Him Win

Andrew Cuomo believes he has a secret weapon to win the New York City mayoral election.

Andrew Cuomo presses his lips together while sitting in a press conference
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo needs a little push to regain his Cuo-mentum—and he’s hoping Donald Trump will give it to him, Politico’s New York Playbook reported Tuesday.

Speaking at a fundraiser in the Hamptons Saturday, the former New York governor said that he anticipates Trump and other top Republicans will direct support his way in an effort to stop New York Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, who trounced Cuomo’s Democratic primary efforts by double digits.

“We can minimize (the Sliwa) vote, because he’ll never be a serious candidate,” Cuomo said, referring to Curtis Sliwa, the 71-year-old, ever-bereted GOP candidate. “And Trump himself, as well as top Republicans, will say the goal is to stop Mamdani. And you’ll be wasting your vote on Sliwa. So I feel good about that.”

When asked by an attendee whether he or his team was in conversation with the White House, Cuomo was vague but not dismissive when he said, “Let’s put it this way: I knew the president very well.”

“I believe there’s a big piece of him that actually wants redemption in New York. He feels that he was rejected by New York. We voted for Hillary Clinton. Bill de Blasio took his name off things. So I believe there will be opportunities to actually cooperate with him,” Cuomo continued.

“I also believe that he’s not going to want to fight with me in New York if he can avoid it.”

But it was Cuomo who said that he was not “personally” looking to do battle with Trump and compared their relationship to a “dysfunctional marriage,” according to The New York Times.

Earlier this month, the Times reported that Cuomo had spoken with Trump about New York City’s mayoral race. Mamdani excoriated the reported call as a “betrayal” of the entire city. Cuomo denied that the conversation had taken place.

Cuomo also claimed that he would decline the president’s endorsement. But while rubbing elbows with the Hamptons’ wealthy donors, Cuomo seemed markedly less opposed to working with Trump—and even open to being part of his “redemption,” whatever that would mean.

Mamdani slammed Cuomo for courting Trump’s support. “At (another) Hampton’s fundraiser with Republican donors on Saturday, Andrew Cuomo said it plainly: he’s expecting Trump’s help to defeat us in November. ‘I feel good about that,’ Cuomo said. New Yorkers won’t,” Mamdani wrote Tuesday on X.

Robert McCoy/
/

Trump’s Entire Plan for U.S. Policy on Ukraine Is “Trust Me”

He gave his assurances, so we can all relax.

Donald Trump speaks while sitting in the Oval Office.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

On Fox and Friends Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump somewhat clarified his murky plans for the Russia-Ukraine war, giving his word—notoriously fickle as it is— that there will be no U.S. troops on the ground.

Earlier in the week, the president met with EU leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump had also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska a few days before.

Trump on Monday couldn’t be pinned down on whether U.S. troops would be sent to aid Ukraine, merely stating that European countries would provide the “first line of defense” and “take a lot of the burden,” whereas the U.S. will “be involved” and provide “a lot of help.”

In his Tuesday morning Fox News appearance, he promised that there will be no American boots on the ground in Ukraine.

“Well, you have my assurance, you know, I’m president,” Trump said.

However, he added that European nations such as France, Germany, and the United Kingdom are willing to put “boots on the ground”—and claimed that they would not be acting as “a part of” NATO. “I don’t think it’s going to be a problem, to be honest with you,” the president said.

Trump also mentioned the possibility of providing U.S. air support to such European ground troops, saying, “We’re willing to help them with things, especially, probably, if you could talk about, by air.” He repeated that he doesn’t think this would “be a problem.”

It seems that, for now, Trump remains committed only to putting American boots on the ground in Democratic-run cities.

Read more about Trump, Ukraine, and Russia:
Russia Immediately Dumps Cold Water on Trump’s Ukraine Wins
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

“You Sold Us Out!”: Elise Stefanik Drowned Out by Booing Crowd

Donald Trump’s erstwhile nominee for U.N. ambassador could barely get a word in over the furious crowd.

Representative Elise Stefanik walks in the Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Representative Elise Stefanik was not well received when she returned to her district in upstate New York.

The congresswoman received a particularly hostile reception from her constituents during a ceremony in Plattsburg Monday evening. More than half of the attendees at the event, intended to mark the renaming of the Clinton County Government Center, were actually protesters, according to the local NBC affiliate NBC 5.

The crowd jeered at Stefanik both times she approached the podium, calling the staunch MAGA supporter a “traitor,” while others chanted, “Shame.”

“You sold us out,” cried one protester.

“You’re a Nazi,” shouted another.

Yet another protester yelled on repeat that Stefanik needed to “unseal the Epstein files.”

Stefanik chided the protesters, claiming that the renaming ceremony for her “dear friend” was the wrong time and place to attack her—but her constituents disagreed. Instead, they argued that Stefanik had been so absent in their district that they were left with no other choice.

“Well, Elise has not shown up in our district for months and months,” protester Mavis Agnew told NBC 5. “She won’t hold a town hall, she won’t take questions. She’s never in her office. People show up at her office constantly; door’s closed. Her representatives, her employees won’t talk to her.… So this was her first appearance, the first opportunity we had to let her know we’re unhappy.”

But Stefanik wasn’t willing to recognize that her support for Donald Trump’s agenda was the basis for her hometown hatred.

“It is a disgusting disgrace that this is what the far left does, rather than understanding that his family has been through a tremendous amount. It was about honoring his legacy,” Stefanik told NBC5 after the event, referring to John Zurlo, for whom the center was renamed.

Stefanik isn’t the only Trumpian legislator who has gotten scorched during the summer recess for voting against the needs of their constituents. Earlier this month, Nebraska Representative Mike Flood was excoriated during a town hall for failing to protect SNAP benefits, veterans’ programs, and health care access, which combined with voters’ simmering resentment for Flood’s lagging on the release of the Epstein files.

