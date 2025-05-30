PODCAST

MAGA Fury Erupts as Trump’s Epic Legal Loss on Tariffs Slowly Sinks In As Trump’s MAGA-friendly advisers rage over a harsh ruling against his tariffs, a lawyer for the challengers explains how it exposed deep weaknesses in their legal justification—and what will happen now.

Samuel Corum/Bloomberg/Getty Images

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in Washington, DC on May 19, 2025.