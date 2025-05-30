President Donald Trump’s advisers are raging over a court ruling that temporarily blocked many of Trump’s tariffs. Stephen Miller called it “judicial tyranny.” Another top adviser called the judges “globalist.” And press secretary Karoline Leavitt seethed that “unelected judges” have grown “dangerous.” While an appeals court did put a stay on the ruling, letting the tariffs proceed for now, it’s become overwhelmingly clear that the tariffs are extremely vulnerable legally, and MAGA rage continues to boil. The whiplash in the courts underscores what a fiasco of uncertainty Trump unleashed, and our trading partners now think their hand has been strengthened in trade talks, revealing more weakness. We talked to George Mason University’s Ilya Somin, a lead lawyer for the challengers, about why the ruling is crushing for Trump’s case, what it reveals about his broader abuses of power, and how he still can be stopped. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
MAGA Fury Erupts as Trump’s Epic Legal Loss on Tariffs Slowly Sinks In
Samuel Corum/Bloomberg/Getty Images
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in Washington, DC on May 19, 2025.