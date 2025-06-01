Elon Musk’s Reign of Terror Is Only Just Beginning

It’s convenient framing for everyone. For the press, it tells a story about Musk, who did a lot of consequential things but ultimately failed to come remotely close to his stated goal of cutting $1 trillion from the budget by August. (The actual number is debatable, but it’s unquestionably much, much lower.) For Republicans, it’s an opportunity for a victory lap, celebrating Musk as a visionary who really did change the shape of the government (in that he helped destroy it; Russell Vought will now likely take the baton), while quietly ridding themselves of an albatross. For Democrats, it’s an opportunity to claim a scalp and draw attention to a fissure in Trump’s coalition. There’s only one tiny problem with the emerging narrative: It’s bunk. Elon’s really not leaving. Trump himself said so.

It isn’t just Trump, though. Vice President JD Vance has said more or less the same thing. So has Musk. The real reason that he’s “leaving” (or “quiet quitting”) is that he has spent the last four months as a “special government employee,” a distinction with a 130-day time limit. Were he to continue working in the same capacity, he would be required by federal law to fill out certain financial and ethical disclosures that he is currently exempted from as an SGE. Given his vast fortune (and lack of ethics), Musk does not want to do this and therefore has no choice but to “step back.” It’s undoubtedly true that he has taken more of a backseat in recent weeks, particularly as his popularity has plummeted, but there’s no reason to believe that he’s cutting all ties with Trump. DOGE, meanwhile, is very much still ticking. Musk is, as Trump said, just “gonna be back and forth.”

What’s the worst thing that the Trump administration has done in the last four months? One could reasonably point to immigration, where masked ICE officers are ambushing people at immigration hearings, foreign students are threatened with deportation for expressing reasonable opinions, and migrants—many of whom have committed no crimes—are being disappeared to foreign gulags. To accomplish this, the administration is all but openly defying several court orders and is barreling toward a confrontation with the Supreme Court, and from there, an inevitable constitutional crisis. At the same time, Donald Trump is openly using the presidency to enrich himself and his family—his net worth has doubled—and is now unquestionably the most corrupt politician in American history.