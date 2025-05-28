The Laws Propping Up Trump’s Masked Deportation Army

Fleming, of the NIJC, has been involved in long-standing litigation that has challenged several aspects of how agents conduct both warrantless and warranted arrests in the Chicago area. In the case of Castaño Nava v. DHS, the legal group presented evidence that agents had, among other things, not heeded the flight risk requirement and racially profiled people improperly. That resulted in a settlement that required agents to take into account whether immigrants they sought to warrantlessly arrest “have community ties, so folks that have a home, have families, have gainful employment, are long-term residents ... if they have those sorts of ties to the community, there is not probable cause for their arrest,” Fleming said. The settlement only applied to the Chicago field office but was adopted as policy by ICE nationally.

Still, in most of the recent viral videos, it does not appear that agents are trawling for arrests. Rather, they are targeting specific people, for which they would need warrants. Now these aren’t warrants as most people would typically understand them—that is, those signed by a judge. ICE (for its civil immigration enforcement, separate from its criminal enforcement focuses) very rarely has judicial warrants in hand. Instead, it uses administrative warrants signed by supervisor agents in the agency itself. These don’t allow agents to enter nonpublic areas of private property (there’s an exception in the law for patrolling within 25 miles of a border), such as houses and apartments. But these warrants do allow them to arrest individual people on sidewalks and in cars.

The NIJC is now litigating questions about these warrants, including how agents present them during operations. “When they’re making those arrests based on an administrative warrant in a public space, they need to serve, physically serve the warrant on the individual promptly upon arrest. That is something they clearly are not doing,” said Fleming. “I don’t think there’s any true guidance as to showing the warrant. So, for example, you see videos [of bystanders] like, ‘Show us the warrant. Show us the warrant.’ As to the individual being arrested, they definitely need to serve the warrant as a matter of law.”