Violence Against Jews Is Tragic and Undermines the Palestinian Cause

Support for Palestine must remain political, nonviolent, and rooted in international law. Violent acts outside the region, even when committed in the name of Palestine, only serve to strengthen the hands of Israeli leaders like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his radical government, which seeks to perpetuate occupation, war, and suffering. Such violence erases the gains made in international opinion, including among Jewish communities and even some former Israeli leaders, who have begun speaking out against the war on Gaza.

Israel continues its oppressive military actions not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank, where no hostages exist to justify brutality. On June 1, Israel even barred entry to Ramallah for foreign ministers from several Arab and Muslim nations—countries that have formal relations with Israel or are considering normalization—clearly as a way of rejecting any initiative supporting Palestinian statehood.

Amid this backdrop, a major international conference co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia is scheduled for June 17–20 in New York. It aims to advance the two-state solution and forge a viable peace plan. The Netanyahu government blocked the Arab and Muslim foreign ministers’ visit precisely because it would bolster support for Palestinian self-determination and lend credibility to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s recent reform efforts, even as the occupation continues.