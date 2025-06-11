Trump Is Expanding His Thuggish War on Union Leaders

Labor unions in Washington state are infuriated by Zeferino’s detention, and also by ICE’s February arrest of Lewelyn Dixon (imprisoned for three months and then released), a lab technician at the University of Washington and, according to Local 925 of the Service Employees International Union, a “dedicated” member of that union. Dixon was born in the Phillippines but for half a century has been a legal permanent resident. Then there was Maximo Londonio, a forklift driver in Lacey, Washington and a member of Local 695 of the Machinists. Londonio, who was also born in the Phillippines, is, like Dixon, a legal permanent resident, but he’s been an ICE detainee since mid-May.

In Zeferino’s case, ICE can claim he ignored a 2018 immigration removal order (his lawyer says Zeferino never heard about it). In Dixon and Londonio’s cases, ICE can claim they committed (nonviolent) criminal offenses—Dixon embezzled; it’s not clear what Londonio did—but that was more than 20 years ago, and the government long ago prosecuted and punished them both.

Huerta is different. He was born and raised in the United States, and his only offense appears to be observing and protesting how ICE treated members of his union during an immigration raid in Los Angeles. Clearly the Trump administration wants to make an example of him. But an example for whom? ICE arrests are typically intended to intimidate immigrants and prospective immigrants. But in this case (and probably Zeferino’s, too), ICE looks like it’s trying to drive a wedge between undocumented immigrants and the labor movement.