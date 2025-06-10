The Tiny Border Town Getting Battered by Trump’s Tariffs on Canada

“It’s very hard to do business in Point Roberts,” Kiniski told me. “This is the first time in 38 years that I actually bartended by myself.” On weekdays, he has taken to cooking and serving alone, the only staff member in what was once a bustling social hub.

Kiniski used to own Breakers, a bar right across the street, in addition to Reef. On weekends, they would get as many as 4,000 customers—needing 28 doormen and four sheriffs working overtime just to maintain order. At one point, he had 120 employees—“kind of a zoo,” he said.

But it’s Saturday night in early May, and the Reef is dead. The line for karaoke is a girls-night-out septet taking turns murdering Stevie Nicks. Two waitstaff work an area that used to require a dozen. The spacious beachfront patio offers the softer sounds of Jimmy Buffett piped over outdoor speakers, but there isn’t a soul to hear it.