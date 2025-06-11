Donald Trump’s Dirty Self-Dealing: The Audacity of His Rapacity

With so many swindled victims, the inevitable litigation arrived. Channeling his inner Roy Cohn, Trump attempted to bluster and bully his way out of it. He publicly vowed never to settle the complaints and even pursued countersuits against the plaintiffs, claiming they had “defamed” him. Only months after he entered the 2016 presidential primaries, the overwhelming evidence of chicanery provoked National Review to publish an investigative report with a bluntly damning headline: “Yes, Trump University Was a Massive Scam.” One of its most persistent critics was Senator Marco Rubio, now secretary of state, who said the episode proved Trump should never become his party’s nominee, let alone president.

Trump didn’t entirely escape the legal consequences of the scam rampage that had preceded his presidential campaign. In the wake of his historically narrow victory—achieved via the Electoral College despite a stinging loss in the popular vote to Hillary Clinton—Trump settled the lawsuits brought against Trump University. Dropping his repeated vows to fight the charges in court until the very end, he agreed to pay $25 million in restitution to the plaintiffs.

Presidential Grifting 1.0

Early in Trump’s first presidency, the telltale evidence of grift was as obvious as lipstick on a collar. Before he was even sworn in, roughly $40 million of the money raised from high-rolling inaugural committee donors simply went missing. Then the president himself adamantly declined to divest his private business holdings, as all his modern predecessors had done. His promise to “[leave] my great business” in the hands of his adult children proved hollow, as it quickly became clear that he would persistently use his authority to promote and enrich the Trump Organization—much as the Founders had feared a tyrant might someday do, which was why they had written a specific ban against the acceptance by the president and other federal officials of anything of value (what they called “emoluments”) from foreign or domestic interests, unless specifically approved by Congress.