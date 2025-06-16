Inside the Predatory World of Multilevel Marketing

Critics of multilevel marketing businesses like Amway and Herbalife make bold claims. Bill Ackman, an institutional investment manager who tried to take down Herbalife, once said of the company, which purportedly sells nutritional supplements, “the customers are fictitious, the business opportunity is a scam.” MLMs are called pyramid schemes, their sellers likened to the snake-oil salesman of yore. The critics’ line goes that these companies have tricked their customers into thinking they are distributors, while in fact they are rewarded for buying products they cannot sell by bringing in other dupes who are similarly encouraged to buy products they cannot sell—a pyramid where the buyers multiply at the bottom and the money stays at the top. Studies of hundreds of companies have shown that 99 percent of people who participate in MLMs do not make any money at all.



Yet some MLMs are publicly traded, worth millions of dollars, and have thousands of members. Some have been around for nearly 70 years. Ackman’s high-profile crusade against Herbalife eventually flamed out, and the company is still going strong. Folksy ol’ value-investing Warren Buffett owns an MLM. The MLM lobbying group, the Direct Selling Association, walks arm in arm with representatives of economic titans like Uber and Amazon. So, are they massive scams or legitimate endeavors? Bridget Read’s thorough history of the industry, Little Bosses Everywhere: How the Pyramid Scheme Shaped America, bolsters the critics’ position. MLMs, she writes, “may constitute one of the most devastating, long-running scams in modern history.” Her contribution lies in explaining how they’ve been able to do it: through the all-American business traditions of weaseling out of regulation, buying political influence, and exploiting the culture’s belief that every individual is a capitalist success story just waiting to happen.

Little Bosses Everywhere: How the Pyramid Scheme Shaped America by Bridget Read Buy on Bookshop

An MLM is a Frankenstein’s monster of two (or possibly three—more on that later) types of businesses, all stitched together. The first business is that of direct sales. This is a simple business. People sell products, door-to-door perhaps, or to friends at parties.

The second business is that of recruitment. This is not a simple business. In many MLMs, members pay to join and then get paid when they bring in other people or when those other people purchase products. There are required monthly purchases, tiers for sellers, and percentages galore. A top seller, for example, might get a 25 percent commission when their downlines (the people they recruit) purchase inventory. Those downlines might earn a, say, 13 percent commission from purchases made by their downlines, who might in turn sell to others at a, say, 3 percent commission. Sometimes sellers get a commission based on the number of products everyone in their downlines sells, or a larger discount on their own purchases based on the number of people they recruit. This has the whiff of a confidence scheme, with early entrants cashing out on newcomers, who in turn hope to make a mint from the people coming in after them. One major accusation against MLMs is that people only make money on recruitment, not selling the product. Intuitively, this makes sense. How often have you seen a non-Amway-affiliated person using Amway’s signature Glister toothpaste or slamming one of its XS Tamarindo flavored energy drinks? Or heard of a non-Herbalife seller drinking an Herbalife shake?