Democrats, Let Trump and Elon Fight

The big problem with welcoming Musk into the fold is that the political ideology Musk is deploying in his fight against Trump is odious. It is as bad as, if not worse than, Trumpism. It is an agenda that basically amounts to a feudal state: Billionaires like him would have immense power; the federal government would all but cease to exist. Musk wants to slash all entitlement spending and decimate the federal government’s effectiveness. If anything, he wants a government that is even more extreme than the extremist, authoritarian one we have now. Backing him now would also mean providing a life preserver to a small-government ethos that is antithetical to where the Democratic Party should be. It is also a bad idea because Musk is a vile bigot and a loser. He is the billionaire who took away thousands of jobs at home and killed thousands of innocent people abroad. He really, really sucks.

As it currently stands, Democrats are getting everything they want. Musk is sowing chaos and imperiling the administration and its reprehensible agenda. He is, most likely, going to wake up in a week or two in unprecedented territory for someone who hasn’t been accused of a serious crime (like, say, being a pedophile): He will be loathed by both Democrats and Republicans and have only a small constituency of fellow losers as his admirers. This is good. This is what we should want. He doesn’t deserve to have a place in public life. Let him cause as much damage to Trump as possible, and then stay as far away from him as possible, forever.