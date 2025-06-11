Trump’s Angry, Violent Outbursts Go Nuclear as Poll Delivers Bad News | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Trump’s Angry, Violent Outbursts Go Nuclear as Poll Delivers Bad News

As Trump’s eruptions grow more violent and a new poll finds disapproval of his use of troops in California, a data analyst explains why Trump shouldn’t assume authoritarian violence is good politics.

Allison Robbert/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump issued a direct promise to use “heavy force” on protesters who dare show up to his military parade this weekend. He made no distinction between peaceful and violent protesters, an extraordinary threat of violence that he didn’t bother disguising. Trump has also repeatedly erupted in anger at California Governor Gavin Newsom, ripping him with vile slurs and telling dimwitted lies about his administration’s decision to deploy federal troops in the Golden State. All this comes as a new YouGov poll finds that only small minorities approve of his deployment of the National Guard and the Marines to Los Angeles, a striking rebuke given that Trump is staking so much on this battle. We talked to data analyst G. Elliott Morris, author of the Strength in Numbers Substack, who explains why threats of authoritarian violence are not necessarily good politics for Trumpand why the media keeps credulously pretending otherwise. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Donald Trump, Daily Blast