Stephen Miller’s Diet Is Disgusting
The anti-immigration zealot only eats one condiment: mayonaise.
The man at the head of President Trump’s cruel, indiscriminate immigration crackdown also has perplexingly bad taste in condiments, according to his wife.
Katie Miller, herself a former Trump aide, hosted Vice President JD Vance on her new self-titled podcast aimed towards right-wing women. The conversation turned to a classic icebreaker question.
“If you could only eat one condiment for the rest of your life what would it be?” Miller asked Vance.
“One condiment?” Vance asked.
“Yeah.”
“Does barbecue sauce count?”
“Yeah.”
“Ok. Barbecue sauce.”
“Not mayonnaise?” Miller asked, entirely unprompted.
“No,” Vance said, with a look of slight repulsion. “Mayonaisse is like … in low doses it’s good, but it’s kind of … like I had a buddy who used to eat french fries with mayonnaise, I thought that was disgusting.”
“It’s the only thing my husband eats,” Miller said plainly.
“With french fries, or like period?”
“Period.”
“Ok, wow. Didn’t realize.”
“Yeah he’s only a mayonnaise guy.”
“Ok, I learned something new about Stephen I didn’t know.”
“Yeah it’s … whatever,” Miller replied, while Vance offered up a canned chuckle.
If this is the administration’s attempt to humanize Miller, Vance, and the various other Trump cronies who are carrying out this brutal, culturally-based anti-immigration campaign, it isn’t working. And it should come as no surprise that someone who looks and acts as cartoonishly evil as Miller has his fries with a side of mayonnaise. That is disgusting.