Trump Erupts in Crazed Hard-Right Rant as MAGA Fury Takes Darker Turn

In a little-noticed rant, President Donald Trump furiously vowed on Truth Social that he will now carry out something called “remigration.” This idea is widely prevalent among global white nationalists who see it as key to their vile goal of building white ethnostates, so his open endorsement of it is significant. That comes as a U.S. Democratic senator has been violently tackled and handcuffed, as Trump dispatches troops into Los Angeles, and as his Homeland Security secretary suggests those troops will “liberate” L.A. from its elected Democratic leadership. We talked to Will Sommer, senior reporter at The Bulwark and author of a great piece on the fresh levels of bloodlust all this is inspiring in MAGA media. We discuss the centrality of sadism and violent lawlessness to the MAGA movement—and why this is pushing us toward a watershed moment. You can listen to this episode—which was recorded before the horrifying shootings of two Minnesota state legislators—right here.