A Letter From a Young Iranian-American as We Head to War

When I began writing this, my parents were in Iran. By the time you read this, they will have made it safely across the border. Millions of other Iranians will not have this luxury, and millions more in the diaspora anxiously wait to see what will come of Trump’s unilateral move to bring the United States into Israel’s bombing campaign. We’re calling our relatives and loved ones in between internet outages, wondering what cities will next face aerial bombardment, praying for a return to diplomacy . But if you look to the Western press, you’ll see politicians, government spokespeople, and commentators insist that the Iranians are happy, enthusiastic, supportive of Israel’s attack. The Iranians they claim to speak for aren’t filled with joy. They’re bracing themselves for the worst.

When chess came westward by way of the Persian game shatranj, many rules changed, but others remained constant. Even in its earliest iteration, the pawn was the only piece that was unable to move backward. Growing up as an Iranian American, you are a constant pawn in someone else’s propaganda. Right now, our leaders act like the path to war with Iran is irreversible, and they are using us as pawns to sell it. We are beset by ideologues who demonize our people while cynically calling for their freedom. They mock dead Palestinian children while claiming to have the freedom of my people at heart. They decry the suppression of Iranian protests while cheering violence against protesters here. They chastise Iranian theocracy while scheming for theocratic Christian nationalism here. Their ideologies revolve around grievance against feminists, queer and trans people here, but they insist they really, truly care about the rights of Iranian women and LGBTQ Iranians.

The Persian poet Sa’adi wrote, “Empty words disgrace the one who speaks them, like serving a walnut shell without the nut.” You do not need to know Persian poetry to see that most rhetoric around Iranians is dishonest. The majority of Iranians in the diaspora do not support war, especially younger diaspora Iranians whose lives have been shaped by the perpetual war on terror.

Yet the most unhinged and extreme pro-war voices in the diaspora are elevated over us to influence non-Iranians on what our attitudes are. They would have you believe there is a secret wellspring of support among Iranians for Israel’s bombing and potential American military involvement; that Iranians are the only people in the world who believe freedom comes in the form of foreign bombs. Their bellicose rhetoric wins State Department funding at the price of innocent Iranian blood, a price they can usually afford because they no longer have family or loved ones remaining in Iran, a privilege most Iranians in the diaspora don’t have.