Trump Rages at Brutal New Polling as Press Sec Rushes to Calm Him Down

President Trump is furious over a new poll from Fox News, and understandably so. It finds his approval upside down, with 54 percent disapproving. His standing is deeply underwater on many major issues—and remarkably, that includes immigration. So he erupted on Truth Social, fuming that Fox’s pollster is “crooked” and has been “discredited,” and even (gasp!) that “MAGA hates Fox News.” But the surest sign of Trump’s fury is that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt rushed to soothe the audience of one with a ridiculous, gushing tirade designed to create the grotesquely false impression that he has the support of a very large majority of Americans. We talked to former U.S. attorney and podcaster Harry Litman, who has a good piece for The New Republic about Trump’s mounting losses and failures. He digs into an absurd disconnect: Trump and Leavitt insist his support reaches deep into all corners of American life, even as he wages an all-out war on blue America, a war that’s only wounding him further. Listen to this episode here.