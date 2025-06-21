The Iranian Voices Missing From the “Regime Change” Debate

We have been here before. For those who remember the lead-up to the Iraq War, the last week has been unnerving. Ever since Israel launched unprovoked airstrikes in the middle of the night on June 12, American politicians from both parties and the media have parroted many of the same lies that we heard in the lead-up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Just as disturbingly, the voices of actual Iranians are being ignored as pro-war politicians and the media instead advance a fantasy: that the Iranian people, like the Iraqis before them, long for the United States to liberate them from their oppressive rulers.

Perhaps the most popular lie is that Iran is on the brink of having a nuclear weapon, a talking point that can be traced back to at least 1992 and one that U.S. intelligence and the International Atomic Energy Agency alike have both dismissed. But the most nefarious lie is this: The Iranian people want bombs falling on their heads because the bombs will free them from the terrible regime that has ruled the country since the 1979 revolution.

This too is not a particularly new take. Shortly after the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, freeing Afghan women and girls from the Taliban’s oppressive rule was a major selling point to convince the American public that U.S. troops should remain in the country. First lady Laura Bush said at the time that the “fight against terrorism is also a fight for the rights of women,” and Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney wore a burqa on the House floor while praising the U.S. invasion shortly after it began. Two months later, a Time cover story titled “Lifting the Veil” speculated on how different the lives of Afghan women would now be after they had been liberated by American troops. (Not much different, it turns out; the Taliban returned to power 20 years after the invasion and quickly reinstated most of their oppressive mandates.)

In 2003, Americans were told the same thing about the people of Iraq: They wanted us to bomb them because they were desperate to be freed from the iron rule of Saddam Hussein, who had led the country as a dictator since the mid-1970s. When asked if Iraqis would welcome the invasion, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld proudly replied, “There’s no question but that they would be welcomed.” In the 2003 State of the Union, President George W. Bush dedicated a not insignificant part of his address to the cruel methods in which Saddam Hussein’s regime forced confessions from prisoners—a note that was bitterly ironic as the United States embraced torture as an anti-terror strategy. Addressing the Iraqi people directly, he claimed, “Your enemy is not surrounding your country—your enemy is ruling your country. The day he and his regime are removed from power will be the day of your liberation.”