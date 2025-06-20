Single Moms Will Bear the Brunt of the Republicans’ Cruel Budget Cuts

When Mia’s son was an infant, she understood the expectations she would need to meet: A poor single mother living in Capistrano Beach, California, she had to care for his welfare and try to maintain a steady income, while also navigating the stigma that accompanied signing up for the federal and state benefits that would help keep her afloat.

“I felt a lot of shame that I couldn’t somehow do this by myself, or that I needed to get government help,” she recalled. “I remember hearing a lot of jokes about single moms raising kids, and the statistics about single moms and what happens to their children.”

Mia, who asked to be referred to by her first name to protect her anonymity, feels fortunate to have the support of her extended family in caring for her now 15-year-old son. When her son was a young child, she relied on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC; today, she participates in Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, previously known as food stamps. Her son has severe asthma and pulmonary issues, meaning that Medicaid covers the inhalers and doctor’s appointments that he needs to survive—medical care that she would not be able to afford without this assistance.

“We are in poverty, and I almost feel like I wouldn’t be able to leave it because I can’t imagine how much I would have to pay, and how I would be able to do that,” she said.

As congressional Republicans attempt to reshape the social safety net with a massive bill to extend tax breaks and dramatically slash federal spending, they have largely focused their efforts on tightening work requirements for childless adults, although portions of the measure would also affect parents receiving benefits. Mia is worried about how stricter work requirements will affect her family; in the past, she has had to participate in mandated employment training in order to receive SNAP benefits because a substitute teaching position did not grant her enough hours to meet preexisting requirements.