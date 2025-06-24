On Tuesday, June 24, The New Republic hosted a special live event: “Where the Money Is: America’s Obscene Wealth Gap,” a conversation among TNR staff and contributing writers about extreme economic inequality in our country and how it affects our politics.

Undoubtedly, Donald Trump and his authoritarian MAGA are a threat to American democracy, but the bigger threat is the obscene wealth gap that allowed his rise. This conversation, which marked the launch of TNR’s July/August special issue on the same subject, built on our on exclusive polling, original reporting, and sharp commentary.

Watch the Full Event Here

This livestream featured four key contributors to the issue: