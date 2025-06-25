Trump’s Anger at AOC Boils Over—and Reveals a New Way Forward for Dems

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got into a major online battle over Trump’s bombing of Iran. AOC said Trump had committed impeachable offenses. Trump responded with a wild, lengthy, unhinged rant that dared Democrats to impeach him. And AOC responded by reiterating that the bombing is illegal. What struck us about this is that Trump let himself get spectacularly triggered precisely when his propagandists are blaring forth the message that his Iran saga shows him to be a statesman of world historical stature. Democrats should do more to bait Trump to trample on his own message at key strategic moments. We talked to Salon’s Amanda Marcotte, who regularly decodes the pathologies of Trump and MAGA. She explains the deeper roots of Trump’s fury at AOC, why his narcissism is already undermining his own message on Iran, how all this gives Democrats an opening, and what constrains them from taking advantage of it. Listen to this episode here.