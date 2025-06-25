The Political Youth Movement That Propelled Zohran Mamdani to Victory

Donald Trump has, somehow, only been president for six months, but he’s already done deep, unimaginable damage to America’s institutions, laws, and norms, leaving chaos and wreckage that will take years of hard work to repair. But there are some things in this country that are still sacred; some laws remain inviolable, such as the ironclad guarantee that if you are in a Bushwick nightclub after 10 p.m., people will start dancing ecstatically when the DJ finally plays Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own.”

The Swedish cult pop star’s anthem has long had a hold on America’s hipper citizens, and never fails to get the dance floor packed. But last night, watching young members of the Democratic Socialists of America sing and embrace each other at a victory party for Zohran Mamdani, who won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday, you could practically see the molecules in the air vibrate. There was an exhilaration in the air, a mix of defiance, relief, and joy. The gaggle of assembled democratic socialists and Zohran supporters hugged each other, screamed the “Oooh” part near the song’s end, thrilled and stunned at what they accomplished, some of them clearly still processing their disbelief. They saluted themselves, the future, and a once seemingly improbable candidate who ended the night as one of the brightest political stars in America. And they danced firmly and beautifully on the grave of Andrew Cuomo’s once seemingly unstoppable political career.

But before all that, I started my evening at the East Village bar d.b.a., which was hosting one of several election night viewing parties for members and volunteers of the DSA, an organization that will never be considered marginal again—at least in the nation’s largest city. New York had been experiencing a heat wave all day, and it was an oven inside; homemade fans were almost as plentiful as bicep tattoos. Two of the televisions were tuned to election results from Spectrum News; there was also a televised livestream from the independent media organization HellGate on one television and a muted live event from NXT wrestling on another. I overheard a young man next to me tell his friend, “I’m pushing 30, man. I’m 26, I want to see some changes.” At 9:41 p.m., the polls showed that Zohran was beating Cuomo by 43.2 percent to 35.5 percent. But it was still early. Everyone in the room knew that.

A man whose name I’ve been asked not to use told me the story of watching the ongoing suffering in Palestine with despair and feeling hopeless after Trump’s victory last November. He recounts that after Columbia student activist Mahmoud Khalil was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he went to a DSA office looking for something to hold onto, and it was there that he first encountered Mamdani, already hard at work. He was one of many similar volunteers—and the DSA was taking a deserved victory lap.