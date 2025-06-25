The Supreme Court Picks Trump Over the Rule of Law

Department of Homeland Security v. D.V.D. involves a group of migrants facing removal from the United States by the Trump administration. (D.V.D. is the abbreviated name of one of the anonymized plaintiffs.) Federal law lays out the hierarchy of countries to which someone can be deported from the United States. It starts with the country from which they originally arrived. Then, if not feasible, the list goes through nearest alternatives like their birth country, where they hold citizenship, and so on.

What happens if none of those places are feasible? Only then can the government conduct what is known as a third-country removal, where they effectively send the non-citizen to a country where they have no relevant ties or connections. This is an extraordinary step and federal law only allows it after exhausting every other option. In the 1990s, Congress also incorporated portions of an anti-torture treaty to forbid the executive branch from sending someone to a country where they would likely face torture or similar degrading treatment. Anyone facing removal is entitled to challenge it on those grounds.

The Trump administration does not really care about any of this. Its goal is to remove as many non-citizens from the country as possible. It wants to carry out that mission as quickly as possible and as easily as possible, and it has chafed at the legal and constitutional constraints that stand in its way. Among the plaintiffs in this case, for example, is a gay Guatemalan man who had been illegally deported by the Department of Homeland Security to Mexico, where he had been previously raped, before the Trump administration returned him to the United States after his lawyers asked the court to intervene.

The plaintiffs asked a federal judge in Massachusetts to block DHS from carrying out further third-country removals unless they provided appropriate notice—in the Guatelaman man’s case, DHS only informed of his removal to Mexico after he had been placed on the bus there—and gave the migrants a “meaningful” chance to challenge that removal on the grounds that they could face a credible risk of torture or mistreatment. The judge granted their request and imposed a temporary restraining order on those grounds while legal proceedings continued.