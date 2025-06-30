“Mind-Boggling”: Trump Voters Shocked at How Badly He’s Screwing Them

It’s becoming clearer that many of President Trump’s supporters are realizing how badly they’re getting shafted by his big budget bill and other leading initiatives. Senator Mitch McConnell just privately admitted that many Republicans are getting major blowback from their “people back home” about the bill’s deep Medicaid cuts, adding that “they’ll get over it.” A stunning Fox News poll just found that a majority of white men without a college degree oppose the bill. Crucially, these voters make up “the heart of Trump’s base.” Even Trump’s own pollster just bluntly suggested that Trump voters are feeling betrayed. On top of all that, Trump supporters again and again have been horrified to learn that his deportations are victimizing immigrants they like. And the tariffs are already hurting Trump country. So how badly are his working-class voters getting hit? To find out, we talked to economist Jared Bernstein, who paints a dark picture of the impact they’re feeling from all these policies taken together. Add it all up, Bernstein concludes, and the Trump-GOP lack of concern as their voters learn they’re taking it on the chin is “mind-boggling.” Listen to this episode here.