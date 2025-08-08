Candace Owens Loses It Over Trump’s Silence on Macron Lawsuit
Far-right personality Candace Owens is facing a lawsuit of her own making—and she’s begging Trump to save her.
Far-right commentator Candace Owens thinks President Trump and JD Vance should be rushing to defend her as French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, sue her for defamation. Owens has been running a monthslong harassment campaign, or “transvestigation,” against Brigitte, claiming she was born a biological man.
The Macrons’ lawsuit, filed in Delaware, alleges that Owens has “used this false statement to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money.” This includes Owens’s Candace podcast and her eight-part YouTube series on Brigitte’s gender, Becoming Brigitte.
“After looking into this, I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man,” Owens posted on X in March 2024.
Now, as the lawsuit approaches, Owens is grasping at straws and begging for help, to no avail. She even went so far as to reveal that Trump called her on the phone to tell her to drop the transgender allegations.
“You have a literal European leader that is basically saying ‘eff you’ to the American Constitution, right? Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte are saying, ‘You know what, we don’t like that podcaster in America, and we are gonna launch a lawsuit that’s never been launched before, an unprecedented lawsuit, to impoverish her for speaking,’” Owens opined. “And both JD Vance and Trump have not issued a statement.
“In fact, where are the journalists even asking them to make a statement, OK?” she continued. “A state leader—a state leader is speaking about your constituent, and launching a lawsuit and saying they’re gonna impoverish them for executing a First Amendment right. Where are you? If you are Trump, the first thing you should have done, if you purport to care about America and our Constitution … you would come out and you would say ‘I don’t even know whether I believe that she’s a man or a woman, it doesn’t matter,’ right?”
“He could even say, like he said to me on the phone, that ‘I looked at her real close in the Eiffel Tower, and it looked like a woman to me.’ OK, you can say all those things, but you should say it’s unacceptable,” Owens continued. “That this leader would threaten the First Amendment in any way.… The job of the federal government is to defend us against foreign invaders, and I would pretty much say Emmanuel Macron right now is being a foreign invader. But no, they’re silent. They are silent.”
This is a real “hit dog hollering” moment. Owens claimed for months that the first lady of France is a biological male, based a significant portion of her million-dollar podcast content on that baseless lie, and is now crying for the president to save her while the Macrons gear up to sue the hell out of her, and rightly so.
Piers Morgan somehow said it best: “You kind of know [the rumor about Brigitte] is not true, but you’ve ridden the wave of conspiracy theory about it because it’s been so lucrative,” he told Owens on his show on Wednesday. “That is why they’re suing you, because ultimately they know you’ve been amplifying this massively more than the journalists had in France.”