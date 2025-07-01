Is This How ICE Barbie Got Her $50,000 Rolex?

Actually, any politician who wears a Rolex is a legitimate target for suspicion. I first made this observation a dozen years ago about Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, whom prosecutors were in the process of nailing after he accepted a Rolex from a dietary supplement peddler named Jonnie Williams. McDonnell, a Republican, avoided prison only because the Supreme Court tossed out his conviction in one of five rulings narrowing beyond human recognition the legal definition of political bribery. (The man’s political career was still over.) Republicans aren’t the only offenders: Former Representative Jessie Jackson Jr. and former Birmingham, Alabama, Mayor Larry Langford, both Democrats, each landed in jail after prosecutors noticed their respective Rolexes. You can even find examples abroad: Peruvian President Dina Boluarte was nearly pushed out last year after someone noticed she owned multiple Rolexes.

Not every Rolex-wearing politician is a crook, of course. But it’s never wasted effort to inquire how they came by it. Joe Biden wore a Rolex worth more than $7,000 to his inauguration. That’s much cheaper than Noem’s Rolex, but how did he pay for it? Here’s how: After a long career in the Senate and the Obama administration, he reaped millions in speaking fees. Noem and her husband are much less wealthy than Biden was; their net worth is about $5 million, so a $50,000 watch would represent 1 percent of their total wealth.

The $80,000 payment is recorded in a tax filing by American Resolve Policy Fund as going to Noem’s personal company, Ashwood Strategies LLC, for “fundraising.” Both firms were registered in Delaware within minutes of each other in June 2023. American Resolve, according to the tax filing, has no employees. It’s a sort of petty cash fund, apparently, from which Noem spends as she sees fit, mostly (but not exclusively) on political activities.

Even at this late date, it’s unusual for a politician to convert any portion of political contributions raised to personal use. “If donors to these nonprofits are not just holding the keys to an elected official’s political future but also literally providing them with their income, that’s new and disturbing,” Daniel Weiner, a former Federal Election Commission attorney now at the nonprofit Brennan Center, told ProPublica.