The Oligarchs’ Big Prize in Trump’s Budget-Busting Bill

If America is a ruled by a billionaire oligarchy, as I argued in a recent New Republic feature story (“How the Billionaires Took Over”), what will our billionaire overlords get out of the “big, beautiful” budget reconciliation bill that narrowly cleared the Senate this week? Higher interest rates, for one, because the bill more than doubles the budget deficit; this will benefit billionaire creditors but hurt billionaire borrowers. The top marginal rate won’t rise from the present 37 percent to 39.6 percent, as it would have done in a Harris administration, which is excellent news if you actually pay that much—but often billionaires do not. And I’ll wager your typical oligarch doesn’t give a rat’s ass whether or not 12 million people lose medical coverage and six million people lose food stamps.



The oligarchs’ real prize in the reconciliation bill is the continuation or possible expansion of a 2017 change in the tax code so tedious to explain that most news accounts haven’t bothered. Some people call it the qualified business income deduction, others call it the pass-through deduction, and still others just call it Section 199A. It’s a deduction of 23 percent (House version) or 20 percent (Senate version) on business income that “passes through,” untaxed, to a private individual, who then pays taxes on it as personal rather than corporate income. The rationale for this deduction is that business income shouldn’t be taxed at a maximum 37 percent rate when the corporate income tax is only 21 percent.

Are you bored yet? If so, you’re exactly where the oligarchs want you. Maybe you’ll perk up if I tell you this tax cut will add to the budget deficit either $820 billion (House version) or $736 billion (Senate version). More than half the benefit will go to millionaires.

Pass-through income is a key driver of income inequality. Between 1985 and 2021, the top 1 percent in the income distribution increased its share of the nation’s income from 13 percent to more than 25 percent. The majority of that increase came from pass-through income. Defenders of the pass-through tax break will tell you that most pass-through businesses are small businesses, and that’s true. But the majority of income from pass-through businesses goes to the rich. In 2011, 70 percent of all pass-through income went to the top 1 percent; the 2017 tax break almost certainly pushed that proportion higher.