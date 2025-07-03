Trump and the GOP Will Regret the Day They Passed This Sick Bill

In the Beltway newsletters on Thursday, they’re writing about House Speaker Mike Johnson’s historic, “massive victory” in guiding President Donald Trump’s big, ugly bill to final passage in the House. That’s true in the most technical, process-based sense only. For America, this bill is a calamity in nearly every way. The only question is whether enough Americans will feel and see that to do the GOP the political damage it deserves.

I think they will. They’ll see, eventually, that Trump and Johnson and all of them just lied continually about the Medicaid cuts dealing only with “waste, fraud, and abuse.” They’ll watch as deep-red states build more versions of Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” with the billions in this bill for a mean-spirited and wanton immigrant detention system that majorities already disapprove of. They’ll see veterans—veterans—lose their food stamp benefits. They’ll see interest rates go up because of the trillions the bill adds to the debt.

Here’s the important question to ponder: Why is this happening? What kind of people want to close rural hospitals? What kind of people want veterans to stop being able to buy decent groceries? Answering these questions teaches us a lot about what’s become of the Republican Party over the last three-plus decades.

The seminal moment in this history isn’t Trump coming down that escalator. In fact, it has nothing to do with Trump.

The year was 1990. At an impromptu meeting at Andrews Air Force Base with congressional leaders, President George H.W. Bush agreed to the last tax increase that a critical mass of Republicans backed. The tax increase was responsible fiscal policy— the deficit had jumped significantly since 1989—and in fact the revenue, and other spending caps in the bill, helped stabilize the country’s finances. But all anyone remembers is that Bush broke his “read my lips” campaign pledge not to raise taxes.