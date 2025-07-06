The Bear Offers Apologies—and an Uncertain Path Forward

So the show is about itself in time. In the hands of creator Christopher Storer and showrunner Joanna Calo, The Bear seems conscious of its own past, its long arc of ambition. But it also seems uncannily and twitchily aware that it doesn’t always make the best decisions. On occasion, this intense inward focus leverages the show into transcendence. But often the show’s self-critique merely makes explicit the problem with the episode of television you’re currently watching. (Last summer, in Slate, Sam Adams wrote a review with the memorable headline, “This Season of The Bear is About What’s Wrong with This Season of The Bear.”) While Sydney and Richie and Donna and Sugar and Carmy all manage to, at least temporarily, resolve their anxieties about the past and the future, The Bear itself seems stuck between them. What was this show? What is it doing? What might it become?

Appropriately, season four begins in the wake of a (mostly) bad review. The long-awaited Chicago Tribune write-up offers some praise for the technical brilliance of Syd and Carmy’s cuisine and for the timeless tastiness of the Italian Beef sandwiches they still serve out of a back window, but the critic lambasts the restaurant for its chaotic style and inconsistency. “Dissonance” is the word that keeps ringing in our characters’ ears. The review was teased in the final episode of last summer’s third season. It was odd, at the time, for the show to seem to prophetically acknowledge the criticisms I had as a viewer. Coming off of one of best single seasons of television I’ve seen this decade (I rewatched it this summer, and it still rips) the third season was a disappointment. Scattered and meandering where the second season was propulsive, maudlin where the second season had been moving, far too in love with its flashiest and least interesting flourishes—in particular, Carmy’s traumatic memories of a tyrannical mentor chef—what you could make out of the review of The Bear seemed just about right for a review of The Bear.

Season four seems hell-bent on taking that criticism. While there’s still plenty of self-indulgence, the show has pared itself down, trying to focus on what works. What that means, though, is that The Bear focuses on what has worked. This fourth season is a real set of classic covers. As in the second season, a ticking clock lends force and drama to every second of interaction. There’s a gorgeous standalone episode written by Edebiri (with Lionel Boyce), mirroring last season’s standout Edebiri production. There’s an extra-long, extra-shouty Berzatto family episode, mirroring season two’s legendary cameo-stravaganza “Fishes.” Then, there’s the fleet of fan service ships docking on the shores of Lake Michigan: Richie and Chef Jess (Sarah Ramos) reignite their chemistry from season two’s exceptional “Forks,” so do Pastry Chef Marcus (Boyce) and handsome, inked mentor Luca (Will Poulter), and we return to the will-they-won’t-they around Carmy and his former love Claire (Molly Gordon). One of the big changes that happens at The Bear this season is that Carmy agrees to have a set menu, rather than one that changes every night. (Having a set menu cuts costs, but it also helps the restaurant find the kind of identity that the Tribune reviewer thought it lacked.) He hands Sydney a draft and says it’s a “greatest hits.” Too true.

It works, to some extent. The Edebiri episode, in which Sydney gets her hair braided by her cousin Chantel (Danielle Deadwyler), is a series highlight. Deadwyler is extraordinary, Edebiri is as funny as she’s been on this show, and the episode is helmed by guest director Janicza Bravo with a kind of economical cool that feels refreshing amidst the nosy extreme close-ups that characterize Storer’s house style as a director. Likewise, the returning characters each bring something new to the table, or at least serve to intensify a good flavor that was already there. The return of Ramos as a scene partner for Moss-Bachrach is welcome, in part because she’s such an appealing talent in her own right—true heads remember her as scene-stealing teenager Hattie on Parenthood—but also because her presence gives more space for Moss-Bachrach to deepen what’s already the most emotionally complex performance on the show. Likewise, Poulter helps shine a spotlight on Boyce, who doesn’t have a lot to do this season but always makes the most of his screen time.