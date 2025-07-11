The Arms Race to Kiss Trump’s Ass Has Never Been More Ridiculous

Maybe people had more self-knowledge in ancient Greece and Elizabethan England. We sure don’t mistrust flatterers today. Can you imagine Trump saying to a bootlicking Noem or Hegseth or Bibi, “Wherefore was I to this keen mockery born?” Me neither. Normal people don’t typically tend to notice flattery, nor do they upbraid the flatterer when they do. (Indeed, one 2002 study said it doesn’t even matter how vain you are.) In our self-centered age we’re more likely to feel underappreciated than we are to feel manipulated by flattery. Self-help literature instructs us how to demand and receive respect and proper gratitude, not how to tell sycophants to cut it out. To the extent the field of psychology today studies flattery, it’s mainly to examine how well it works.

Psychologists speak of “the ingratiator’s dilemma,” which is that the more dependent you are on the person you’re flattering, the more suspect your praise for that person will be. But there are plenty of ways to work around this. One technique is for the flatterer to disagree with his target on little chickenshit things to build credibility for when he agrees on big things. A classic device is to engage in good-natured banter about how my basketball/football/baseball team is better than yours. Another technique is the bank shot: Extend your praise indirectly through a third party. In the Trump administration, that method is routinely achieved via an appearance on Fox News. If you want to kiss Trump’s ass, do it on his favorite channel.

The power imbalance between a president and a Cabinet member or other foreign leader should make it harder to avoid the ingratiator’s dilemma, but my extensive fieldwork suggests that with Trump there simply is no ingratiator’s dilemma. Indeed, we have much evidence that to whatever extent Trump can perceive flatterers to be insincere, Trump enjoys it because it makes him feel more powerful. As the former New Republic editor Michael Kinsley once observed, “Insincere flattery is more flattering than sincere flattery. The less someone means what they say, the greater the compliment.” That’s a point Plutarch and Niccolo Machiavelli never considered. In Trump’s case, he relishes insincere flattery for the deeply unhealthy reason that it’s an occasion to watch a former enemy grovel. Trump’s vice president, you may recall, used to compare him to Hitler. Trump should hate JD Vance for that. Instead, Trump seems to find it a gratifying sign that they’ll all beg his forgiveness sooner or later.

And so the arms race to praise Trump continues. Nobel Peace Prize? How about beatification? Trump could sell Saint Donald meme coins. Or, what the hell, declare Trump to be the Messiah. The first foreign leader to do that will have all existing tariffs removed. The main thing to remember is that flattery is not, as earlier societies maintained, a game of skill. You don’t have to be good at it. You just have to do it to greater excess than everybody else. It’s about quantity, not quality, most especially with Trump.