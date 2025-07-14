Trump’s Threat to Jail Enemies Darkens amid Brutal New Poll Slide

President Trump’s Justice Department is now criminally investigating James Comey and John Brennan, apparently in retaliation for their role in the Russia probe. Trump vowed that they may “pay a price”—a direct threat to try to jail them on no basis whatsoever. Meanwhile, Trump is ramping up the paramilitary presence in Los Angeles. All this comes as Trump’s approval is at a low point in polling averages and a striking new Gallup survey finds him plummeting fast on immigration, a remarkable indication of deep underlying weakness. We think all this is related: Trump’s displays are meant to scam us into thinking he’s fearsome and strong—making political resistance appear futile—yet all the authoritarianism is causing public backlash, weakening him in polls further. We talked to Talking Points Memo editor-at-large David Kurtz, who’s been sharply dissecting Trump’s threats. He explains how deep the abuses are running at DOJ, how Trump’s authoritarianism is meant to mask political weakness, and why this toxic downward spiral portends worsening lawlessness to come. Listen to this episode here.