We Are Sorry to Say That You Should Take Tucker Carlson’s Testicle-Tanning Stuff Seriously

But Carlson’s viral schtick reminded me of something not so silly: a passage from Bronze Age Mindset, a bizarre 2018 long-form essay that has become popular in the far-right “manosphere.” The book’s author, who uses the pen name Bronze Age Pervert, cynically advises that “The equivalent of the ‘meme’ in political action is the prank. You really can’t underestimate the power of a good prank … this can be as little as putting up a funny banner or a witty slogan.” The goal, according to BAP (as all the cool-kid rightwingers call him), is to “make the enemy look ridiculous. You must show them for what they are, which is, dour, old, sclerotic, ugly, pedantic; it’s good if you show yourself in the opposite light, although not necessary.” It’s a pretty apt description of how I feel for writing this: Tucker Carlson is an asshole; so am I.

Bronze Age Pervert is a master of setting this type of trap, and I’m just the sort of guy to step in it. He loves to exaggerate and glorify masculinity to the point of being jokingly gay. I am gay, so who cares. His now-suspended Twitter account once teemed with homoerotic images of sun-dappled bodybuilders and reeked of sexism and xenophobia. I found it deplorable. “The End of Men” is Tucker Carlson’s lame attempt to glom onto some BAP clout, and I am still not laughing.



“There is a real connection between these male supremacists and white supremacist networks,” says Kristen Doerer, managing editor of Right Wing Watch, a project that tracks extremist activity for People for the American Way. She points to Carlson’s concern for faltering manliness as just another version of the Great Replacement theory. “These men are concerned about the white race being destroyed, and part of that concern involves the need for controlling women and particularly white women, and an investment in them having white kids.” She warns that the manosphere is fertile soil for red-pilling, recruitment, and general crosspollination. “It’s not too hard to go from one scapegoat to another, ‘I’m going to blame all Jews, or all people of color.’”