Inside Trump’s Angry, Desperate Push to Silence MAGA on Epstein Fiasco

President Trump is in a rage over his inability to get MAGA to stop talking about the Jeffrey Epstein files. He unleashed a furious Truth Social tirade on it, and then rambled bizarrely about it to reporters for a minute straight. Meanwhile, striking new polls from Quinnipiac and from CNN show wide public dissatisfaction with the whole fiasco—and both show large chunks of Republicans are also unhappy about it, suggesting his shutdown efforts aren’t working. Rolling Stone writer Asawin Suebsaeng has a new piece entitled: “Inside Trump’s Frantic, Failing Mission to Crush the Epstein ‘MAGA Rebellion.’” It details how efforts by Trump and his lieutenants to get this under control involve all kinds of fraught and complicated intrigues inside the Court of MAGA. So we talked to Suebsaeng about what’s really going on here, why it’s failing, what’s coming next, and how the whole thing reveals Trump’s level of contempt for his own voters with uncommon clarity. Listen to this episode here.