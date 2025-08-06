Trump Has a Wild Excuse for His Ugly White House Renovations
Donald Trump insisted that the changes were actually philanthropic acts.
President Donald Trump is planning to make the biggest changes to the White House in over 50 years—and according to him, he’s graciously taking one for the team and helping to fund it himself.
“I am proud to be the only President (with the possible exception of the Late, Great George Washington) to donate my Salary. My first ‘Paycheck’ went to the White House Historical Association, as we make much needed renovations to the beautiful ‘People’s House,’” Trump posted Wednesday on Truth Social.
In the past, the president has routinely donated large amounts of his yearly $400,000 salary to causes such as fighting the opioid crisis, repairing monuments, and funding the Department of Veterans Affairs. Trump is the wealthiest ever U.S. president, with a net worth of around $5.5 billion—bolstered recently by profits from his crypto coins.
“Great improvements and beautification is taking place at the White House, at levels not seen since its original creation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added in his post.
Trump’s “beautification” of the White House so far has involved paving over the Rose Garden, hanging a portrait of himself, and a lot of gold paint.
No matter his generosity, Trump’s plans for a 900,000-square-foot ballroom off the East Wing will cost $200 million—far more than Trump himself could cover with his salary. The White House has said the funds will be supplemented by “other patriot donors,” according to The New York Times.
Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University, told the Times that this could allow people to donate who were seeking “ways to get in good with Trump.”