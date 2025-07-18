The Common Thread Between Epstein Denial and Climate Denial

For years, MAGA stalwarts have accused the deep state and/or Democrats of operating a clandestine child sex-trafficking ring that, according to some, involved Hillary Clinton eating babies in the basement of a Washington D.C. pizza restaurant. Jeffrey Epstein—the convicted sex offender and Manhattan money manager who palled around with a who’s who of Republican and Democratic elites, and who was found dead in his cell in 2019, while awaiting trial for further charges—factored heavily into these theories. Epstein, of course, was an actually existing pedophile with actually existing ties to Democrats. For prominent right-wingers, this made him a more palatable cause to rally behind than made-up satanists and adrenochrome harvesters.

Historically, Donald Trump has been happy to humor MAGA’s more outlandish fantasies about Epstein. So have his associates. FBI Director Kash Patel has repeatedly contended that the Biden administration hid information about Epstein out of fear that it would implicate high-profile Democrats, and chided Congressional Republicans for failing to “let us know who the pedophiles are.” Patel, along with FBI Deputy Dan Bongino and Attorney General Pam Bondi, came into office promising to reveal, at long last, the truth on Trump’s behalf. Bondi went so far as to claim she had the Epstein “client list” sitting on her desk. They haven’t revealed much of anything. As anyone who’s recently spent even five minutes on the internet knows, earlier this week, the FBI and the Justice Department released an unsigned memo stating that their “exhaustive review” of materials related to Epstein found that no such list exists, and that Epstein, contrary to speculation that he was murdered, did indeed kill himself in 2019. In other words: Move on.

The ordeal has shocked and outraged Trump’s most fervent supporters, who feel betrayed by his failure to follow through on what amounted to a campaign promise. The fallout from the FBI and Attorney General Pam Bondi’s about-face—and Donald Trump’s own commitment to putting the issue to bed—may be the most serious threat yet to the unity of the Trumpist coalition. According to Trump himself, a longtime friend of Epstein’s, who called him a “terrific guy” and “a lot of fun to be with,” the suggestion that his government should release more information about the sex offender is a “SCAM,” that “we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.” Trump is attempting to transform the conspiracy, in other words, from being a Democratic cover-up of damning information about Democrats’ associations with Epstein into a scheme engineered by the “Lunatic Left” and the “Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration” to con Trump’s supporters into turning on him.

It’s rare for Trump to rebuke his own supporters, but this specific line of attack—in which he claims that those demanding more documents on Epstein are “weaklings” falsely convinced of a plot cooked up by Democrats to advance radical leftist goals—follows a familiar playbook: namely, that of climate denial, which claims (among other things) that climate change is a plot cooked up by Democrats to advance radical leftist goals. Let’s call Trump’s new position Epstein Denial. Unfortunately for Trump, it’s not really working out for him.