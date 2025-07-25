JD Vance’s “Intellectual” Spin on the Racist Great Replacement Theory

The Know-Nothings were also keen on keeping “un-American” groups out —which would have meant keeping all those Catholics out of JD Vance’s home state of Ohio. The America Firsters of the 1930s liked the Nazi idea of keeping American racially pure—which is why the Nazis in Germany loved them back.

As a rule, the movements that rely on the Great Replacement theory and its variants involve an unhealthy dynamic between two distinct groups in society. To put it simply, it’s a story that a small number of big people push on a large number of little people to convince them that there is something in the system that works for them. Consider that all the riches of the slave system were concentrated in the hands of a tiny slaveholding elite; but the impoverished white majority could at least bask in the illusion that they belonged to a superior racial group. The stakes are very different now, but the process is still the same. Essentially, nearly all the benefits of the Trumpian economic policy will fall into the hands of a tiny financial elite; but the broad mass of Trump supporters can find happiness in the illusion that they will not be replaced by some inferior group—or at least they will be expected to do so.

It is not necessary for the elites who propound the noxious, anti-American ideology of the Great Replacement to actually believe in it for this kind of counter-revolutionary movement to flourish. They just need a critical mass of people in their thrall to believe in it. It should be noted here that Vance is married to a second-generation Indian-American. Since she, along with her parents and his children, presumably share just a little bit less of our blessed American history, one has to wonder if he also draws the necessary inference that they are less American than he is.